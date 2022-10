Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022 15:04 Hits: 3

At least 220 people were killed in two days of tribal fighting in Sudan's southern Blue Nile province. The provincial government declared a 30-day state of emergency and banned gatherings.

