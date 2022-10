Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022 16:30 Hits: 4

Activists from the group Last Generation staged the stunt at Museum Barberini in Potsdam, targeting Monet's "Meules" (Haystacks). It's the latest in a series of food-based protests on famous works of art.

