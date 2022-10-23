All Xi’s men: Takeaways from China’s historic Communist Party Congress

Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022 16:01 Hits: 3

The 20th session of the Chinese Communist Party Congress in Beijing ended Sunday with Xi Jinping securing an unprecedented third presidential term. That was the set piece, arranged for maximum political ends. The real story though was the unscripted dramas – the men who rose and fell in the party’s pecking order – and what that spells for the Asian giant’s future.

