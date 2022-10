Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022 16:59 Hits: 5

(Reuters) - Ukraine branded the Russian state-controlled RT media outlet as an inciter of genocide on Sunday after a presenter said Ukrainian children who saw Russians as occupiers under the Soviet Union should have been drowned. Read full story

