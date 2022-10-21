Herschel Walker flunks basic anatomy: 'If you can't produce a child, you're a man'

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 10:48 Hits: 3

Republican United States Senate candidate Herschel Walker said during a guest speech at Rock Springs Church in Milner, Georgia that people who are unable to bear children are automatically classified as men.

The event took place in April but footage of Walker's on-stage chat with Pastor Benny Tate popped up on Twitter on Thursday evening. The conversation covered a wide range of topics but primarily focused on pleasing Jesus and stopping people from having abortions. But at one point, Walker and Tate began discussing what they believe are the differences between men and women.

Their anatomy lesson lacked scientific basics.

"That's what I learned – I was like guys, what are we getting to that we don't stand up and say what's right, now? But we shy away – sorry about that," Walker said.

"Herschel, you're, no no no, I, listen, I totally agree. I've preached here for years, I've been here thirty-two years and I've always said, you've got, you've got a man, you've got a wo-man," Tate preached.

"Yes," Walker agreed.

"Woo-man," repeated Tate.

"Yes," Walker concurred again.

"If you don't know what you are – if you have a womb, you're a womb-an," Tate declared.

"Right, right," Walker added, "and yeah hey, and if you can't have, if you can't have, you can't produce, uhhhh, a child, you're a man."

