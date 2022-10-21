'A partisan hack': Trump goes on rant attacking the judge who ruled he lied about claims of voter fraud

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 12:55 Hits: 3

Former President Donald Trump is not pleased with the recent ruling handed down by a California judge who insists he filed a lawsuit riddled with voter fraud allegations he knew were unfounded. In fact, the former president went so far as to describe the judge as a "partisan hack."

On Wednesday, October 19, U.S. District Court Judge David Carter named the former president as part of his ruling stating that John Eastman's emails "were not protected attorney-client communication because they may be evidence of a crime," according to HuffPost.

Per Carter's 18-page ruling, Eastman's emails are “sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

The judge also ruled in favor of the House Select Committee as he ordered for documents to be released to the committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection.

In his ruling, Carter said the emails “demonstrate an effort by President Trump and his attorneys to press false claims in federal court for the purpose of delaying the January 6 vote.” The judge also noted that the former president filed “certain lawsuits not to obtain legal relief, but to disrupt or delay the January 6 congressional proceedings through the courts.”

Carter's ruling could open the door for Trump to face grave consequences if there is enough evidence to support the notion that he "engaged in a conspiracy to overturn an election he knew was legitimate," the news outlet notes.

On Thursday, October 20, Trump took to Truth Social to sound off about the ruling.

"Who’s this Clinton appointed 'Judge,' David Carter, who keeps saying, and sending to all, very nasty, wrong, and ill-informed statements about me on rulings, or a case (whatever!), currently going on in California, that I know nothing about -- nor am I represented," Trump ranted.

He added, "With that being said, please explain to this partisan hack that the Presidential Election of 2020 was Rigged and Stolen. Also, he shouldn’t be making statements about me until he understands the facts, which he doesn’t!"

The latest ruling follows a lengthy timeline of Trump's conspiracy theories about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.

In December 2020, when Trump submitted verification for an initial state court filing, he was “made aware that some of the allegations (and evidence proffered by the experts) has been inaccurate,” Eastman said in one of his emails referenced in the court ruling. “For him to sign a new verification with that knowledge (and incorporation by reference) would not be accurate.”

The former president and his legal team went on to complete a new filing “with the same inaccurate numbers without rectifying, clarifying, or otherwise changing them,” Carter wrote. “The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public.”

