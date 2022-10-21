Biden mocks Oz after learning he attended high school in Delaware: 'Smart enough to send him to New Jersey'

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 13:26 Hits: 4

President Joe Biden recently took a jab at Pennsylvania Republican Senate candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz after learning he attended high school in his state.

On Thursday, October 20, the president participated in a campaign fundraising event for Oz's Democratic opponent, John Fetterman as they fight for the seat to replace Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.).

At one point during the event, Biden shared his reaction to learning Oz's educational background. Per Politico, the president told the audience, “I couldn’t believe it. He went to high school in Delaware. But Delaware was smart enough to send him to New Jersey.”

The crowd erupted in laughter. Biden's remarks come after months of allegations accusing Oz of being a carpetbagger.

According to Mediaite, it recently came to light that Oz "was registered to vote in New Jersey, where he’d lived for decades. That year, he registered to vote in Pennsylvania using his in-laws’ address."

Amid the campaign battle, Fetterman has faced health challenges due to suffering from a stroke. However, it has not stopped him from pushing forward with his campaign.

During recent interviews, Fetterman has relied on the use of a computer monitor to have questions displayed so he can read to thoroughly understand what's being asked. He's also used Twitter to get his point across, often sounding off with critical assessments of his opponent.

Over the last few months, Oz and Fetterman have gone back and forth. Back in July, Oz took to Twitter and posted a video criticizing Fetterman as he claimed the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor and other Democratic leaders “put criminals ahead of the community.”

However, the post backfired when a member of Fetterman's campaign noticed some of the images stemmed from a People magazine feature of Oz's New Jersey estate. Fetterman highlighted the issue in a tweet saying, “Pro tip: don’t film an ad for your PA senate campaign from your mansion in New Jersey."

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/10/biden-mehmet-oz/