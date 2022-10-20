Category: World Published on Thursday, 20 October 2022 10:00 Hits: 3

While I lived elsewhere, the cockroaches built

nests—hives without honey—inside the walls

of my apartment: slipping their shiny backs

into crevices and cracks near the windows

and base boards, drinking from the slow leak

beneath the kitchen sink. From April to April,

they crossed a hundred thresholds into my home—

each time making it less mine. I returned, at last,

to fumigate, seal what was open, and rip out the kitchen

down to the brick. A beginning that resembled

destruction. When the roaches outlast us, at the end

of the world, they will continue the custom

of eating the dead. I consider this when I think

of how we lost you, Aisha. I consider this

when I recall the compulsion, named by a few,

to consume the cremated ashes of a father or wife.

I hear your voice saying, cockroach logic.

I am eating your words, tasting the questions

and desires we share, swallowing fatigue and grief,

biting into a southern joy as yellow cake—you,

a song in my mouth. Dear Friend, you are a kiss.

They say you are an ancestor. Better to absorb

parts of you, now, despite my disbelief. I feel

compelled to tell story after story of how well

you loved. How you are loved, Aisha. I sip

memory like coffee. Black, it burns my tongue.

You run quick and hot down my throat.

Read more https://newrepublic.com/article/168059/eating-dead