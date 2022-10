Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 14:36 Hits: 3

Kazakh Energy Minister Bolat Aqsholaqov has called for freedom of choice in the matter of what currency to use when paying for Russian natural gas, rather than following Moscow’s demand for countries to pay in rubles only.

