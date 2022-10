Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 14:41 Hits: 7

Ukraine's energy minister has told Reuters in an interview that he has seen no signs of a deal involving Russia, Ukraine, and the UN's nuclear watchdog on resolving the situation at the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

