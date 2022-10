Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 17:00 Hits: 5

An Iranian teachers’ union has called for a two-day strike in response to the government's deadly crackdown on students participating in nationwide protests over the death of a young woman while in police custody for "improperly" wearing a head scarf, or hijab.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/iran-teachers-union-protests-two-day-strike/32095144.html