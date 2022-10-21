This former CBS News correspondent turned 'far-right pundit' is now so 'unhinged' even Newsmax banned her: report

Lara Logan was once a mainstream television journalist who was known for her work as a “60 Minutes” correspondent and her reporting for CBS News, an association that lasted from 2002 to 2018. But after leaving CBS News, Logan reinvented herself as a far-right MAGA pundit — fully embracing QAnon and pushing outlandish conspiracy theories. Right-wing Fox News distanced itself from Logan after she compared Dr. Anthony Fauci to the infamous Nazi, Dr. Josef Mengele, and now, the 51-year-old Logan is so extreme and unhinged that even Newsmax is banning her.

Newsmax prides itself on being more right-wing, more MAGA and more pro-Donald Trump than Fox News and Fox Business, but according to the Daily Beast’s Justin Baragona, comments that Logan made during a Wednesday, October 19 appearance on Eric Bolling’s Newsmax show were too much even for that hyper-MAGA cable news outlet.

“Nearly a year after she was kicked to the curb by Fox News for essentially calling Dr. Anthony Fauci a Nazi,” Baragona explains in an article published on October 20, “Lara Logan was on Newsmax’s primetime airwaves pushing QAnon tropes, invoking blood libel, and fear-mongering about a ‘global cabal’ planning to ‘dilute the pool of patriots’ in the United States with ‘100 million illegal immigrants.’”

Baragona continues, “Logan, a one-time award-winning reporter for CBS News, has embraced baseless conspiracy theories in an apparent effort to remake herself as a far-right pundit. Her increasingly unhinged rhetoric, though, eventually resulted in Fox News distancing itself from her and the loss of her series on the network’s streaming service. In recent weeks, however, Newsmax has showcased the former ‘60 Minutes’ correspondent, featuring her prominently on ex-Fox News host Eric Bolling’s primetime program.”

Bolling brought Logan on his October 19 show to discuss the Latin American migrants who Republican governors have been bussing from the U.S./Mexico border to parts of the northeastern U.S., and the interview quickly went off the rails when she claimed, with zero evidence, that the Biden Administration “is desperate to incite some kind of event” that will “incite people to act” and “will prove the lie of White terrorism and White supremacy in America today and give them an excuse to crack down.”

“They need a Reichstag fire,” Logan told Bolling. And she went on to claim that the migrants are part of a United Nations conspiracy to destroy the U.S.

Logan told Bolling, “This is a spiritual battle…. The fallen angel, otherwise known as Satan, doesn’t get to prevail in the world…. God believes in sovereignty, a national identity, of the sanctity of family and all the things that we’ve lived with from the beginning of time. And He knows that the open border is Satan's way of taking control of the world through all of these are people who are stooges and his servants.”



During her rant against the UN and the World Economic Forum, Logan invoked the anti-Semitic blood libel conspiracy theory — and now, Newsmax is distancing itself from her.

In an official statement, Newsmax told the Beast, “Newsmax condemns in the strongest terms the reprehensible statements made by Lara Logan, and her views do not reflect our network. We have no plans to interview her again.”

