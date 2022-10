Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 22:17 Hits: 3

A 2018 arrangement aims to ease a longstanding divide between an underground flock loyal to the pope and a state-backed official church. Critics say it accommodates Beijing communist government.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-vatican-extend-deal-on-bishop-appointments/a-63528981?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf