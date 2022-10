Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022 08:23 Hits: 3

On the first anniversary of Sudan's military coup, the country remains stuck in a political stalemate. But, despite the increasingly difficult humanitarian situation, the population hasn't given up hope.

