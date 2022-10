Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022 08:04 Hits: 3

Brazil’s main Sao Paulo stock market surged the morning after the first round of the 2022 presidential election, when incumbent Jair Bolsonaro fared better than expected against his leftist rival, Lula. Is this a sign that the financial markets prefer Bolsonaro? And could the tight gap between the two candidates push Lula to moderate his economic programme?

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20221023-bolsonaro-vs-lula-who-has-brazil-s-business-vote