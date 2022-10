Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 12:13 Hits: 1

Iranian factory workers and shopkeepers went on strike on October 22 as nationwide protests sparked by the death in custody of Mahsa Amini, arrested for "improperly" wearing a head scarf entered a sixth week, activists said.

