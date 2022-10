Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 20:12 Hits: 3

The International Ski Federation (FIS) has agreed to maintain a ban on athletes from Russia and Belarus from all competitions following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine and Minsk’s support for the action.

