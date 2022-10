Category: World Published on Sunday, 23 October 2022 07:14 Hits: 4

Chinese state media said former President Hu Jintao was escorted off the stage at the Communist Party Congress as he was "not feeling well." Speculation is rife that he may have challenged Xi Jinping's power grab.

