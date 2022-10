Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 22:01 Hits: 3

COVID-19 vaccines still do a good job keeping people safe from severe infections, hospitalisations and death – but that message may get lost in panic over variants, says Lisa Jarvis for Bloomberg Opinion.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/commentary/covid-19-omicron-variant-xbb-immunity-bivalent-vaccine-antiviral-3018921