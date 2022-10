Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 14:24 Hits: 5

U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni after she was sworn in as the European nation’s first female premier and said he was looking forward to working with her on efforts to support Ukraine in its war with Russia.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/biden-congratulates-meloni-italy-ukraine/32096113.html