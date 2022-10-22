The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

'In the name of Jesus': Pro-Donald Trump QAnon rally prays for refuge from 'deep state, RINO trash'

Several close associates of former President Donald Trump and candidates whom he endorsed in the November midterm elections took part in a two-day ReAwaken America Tour event at Spooky Nook Sports in Manheim, Pennsylvania over the weekend.

ABC27 noted this week that "Eric Trump, former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, and former Trump advisor Roger Stone" would be in attendance. Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial hopeful Doug Mastriano had also been placed on the VIP list.

Saturday's finale for the "The Great ReAwakening vs The Great Reset" conspiracy theory bonanza opened with a cultish call-and-response prayer in which the preacher and audience jointly invoked Jesus Christ to empower Trump, who was not there, to destroy his political opposition.

"Father God, we come to you in the name of Jesus. We're asking you to open the eyes of President Trump’s understanding, that he will know the time of divine intervention. He will know how to implement divine intervention. And you will surround him, Father, with none of this deep state trash, none of this RINO trash. You'll surround him – people that you'll pick – with your own mighty hand," the man bellowed. "In the name of Jesus.”

Watch below or at this link.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/10/in-the-name-of-jesus/

