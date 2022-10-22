The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Former Chinese President Hu Jintao Leaves the CCP Congress

On Saturday, former Chinese President Hu Jintao was escorted outside the venue where the closing ceremony of the 20th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party was being held, due to feeling unwell.

Hu, 79 years old and frail-looking, was invited by aides to leave the grounds of the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, where he was seated in the front row next to his successor and current national leader Xi Jinping.

Chinese state media, Xinhua, reporter Liu Jiawen learnt that Hu, had insisted on attending the closing session, although he had "been taking time to recuperate recently."

When Hu found he was "not feeling well" during the event, he was led out of the hall "for a rest," the news agency said, adding that the ex-leader was feeling "much better" now.

Shortly after the incident, a video recorded by journalists on site surfaced; the video of the moment has since gone viral on social networks.

In the images, a man is seen trying to escort from his seat the former president's arm despite his refusal. The aide then has a brief conversation with the former president, and then Hu proceeds to have a brief exchange with Xi and Premier Li Keqiang, whom he patted on the back, before leaving the venue accompanied by an aide.

His successor Xi Jinping, 69, is due to be confirmed this weekend as party general secretary, a prelude to his re-election in 2023 as president of the country, in an unprecedented third term.

The nearly 2,300 delegates elected around 11H00 (03H00 GMT) the 200 members of the new Central Committee, a kind of party parliament, said state news agency Xinhua, which did not give details of its composition.

The 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) concluded this Saturday, which not only assessed the country's social and economic development over the past five years and set the goals for the next five years, but also elected the members of the CPC Central Committee and the CPC Central Commission on Discipline, two key bodies in the hierarchy of Chinese power.

