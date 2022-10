Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 16:55 Hits: 4

Eighty thousand people gathered in Berlin to show solidarity with demonstrators in Iran. Meanwhile, shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike in several Iranian cities.

