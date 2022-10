Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 18:45 Hits: 4

US authorities say the storm may cause flash flooding and landslides. Mexican officials have issued a precautionary warning in Pacific coastal states.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hurricane-roslyn-intensifies-as-it-approaches-mexico-s-pacific-coast/a-63528341?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf