Young people from Tunisia's working-class neighbourhoods demonstrate against police violence

Young people from a working class neighbourhood of Tunisia protested for a week against police violence after one of their own died on October 14. Following the clashes, the Ministry of the Interior made around 30 arrests. In recent years, the Tunisian Human Rights League has recorded nearly 20 cases of young people who died in suspicious circumstances during altercations with the police.

