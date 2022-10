Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 16:53 Hits: 4

YAOUNDE, Oct. 22 (Xinhua) -- Cameroon will start the fifth phase of nationwide COVID-19 vaccination next month, according to the country's Minister of Public Health Manaouda Malachie. Read full story

