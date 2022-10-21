What Really Brought Down Truss?

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 09:21 Hits: 3

Liz Truss’s swift fall from power appears to have resulted from a clash between what economists call fiscal dominance (the government’s spending promises) and monetary dominance (the central bank’s price-stability mandate). But thinking about what happened to Truss in these terms misses an important and surprising part of the story.

