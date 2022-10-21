The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

What Really Brought Down Truss?

Category: World Hits: 3

What Really Brought Down Truss?

Liz Truss’s swift fall from power appears to have resulted from a clash between what economists call fiscal dominance (the government’s spending promises) and monetary dominance (the central bank’s price-stability mandate). But thinking about what happened to Truss in these terms misses an important and surprising part of the story.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/truss-resignation-reflected-longstanding-financial-vulnerability-by-harold-james-2022-10

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version