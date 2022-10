Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 17:31 Hits: 2

A court in Bosnia-Herzegovina has convicted seven former soldiers and acquitted their commander for war crimes in the kidnapping and execution of 20 civilians during the war in Bosnia nearly 30 years ago.

