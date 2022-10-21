'Highly sensitive intelligence': Trump had secret documents on China and Iran’s missile program at Mar-a-Lago

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 17:54 Hits: 1

Among the many top secret and classified documents Donald Trump unlawfully kept at his Mar-a-Lago residence were “highly sensitive intelligence” about Iran and China, which experts say could put the United States at risk if that information reached the wrong hands.

“The secret documents about Iran and China are considered among the most sensitive the FBI has recovered to date in its investigation of Trump and his aides for possible mishandling of classified information, obstruction and destruction of government records,” The Washington Post reports.

“Unauthorized disclosures of specific information in the documents would pose multiple risks, experts say,” The Post explains. “People aiding U.S. intelligence efforts could be endangered, and collection methods could be compromised. In addition, other countries or U.S. adversaries could retaliate against the United States for actions it has taken in secret.”

It could also “expose intelligence-gathering methods that the United States wants to keep hidden from the world.”

The former president, a proven serial liar, has denied any wrongdoing, and has said he can “declassify” anything “even by thinking about it,” which is false.

Trump has a history of sharing classified intelligence with parties considered to be unauthorized, or even enemies of the United States.

Early in his time in the White House, the day after he fired FBI Director Jim Comey, he shared classified information with top Russian officials, Russian Ambassador Sergei Kislyak and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov. inside the Oval Office, with no other Americans present.

