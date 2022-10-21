'Their only purpose is to obtain power': Analysis offers disturbing prediction for 'election deniers' in midterm elections

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 18:11 Hits: 2

A new analysis is highlighting the possibility of a disturbing outcome for the upcoming midterm elections. According to Newsweek, it is projected that election deniers could win approximately 189 races across the country.

"A previous investigation by TheWashington Post found there are 291 Republicans 'election deniers' who have 'denied or questioned the outcome of the last presidential election' standing across the United States," the news outlet reported. "This constitutes more than half the total number of GOP candidates who are running for office."

"Out of the 291 Republican 'election deniers,' counting both Congressional and state races, it concluded that 171 are 'favored' to win, with another 48 running in 'close races.'"

The news outlet's analysis goes on to project that "of the 48 in tight contests, 18 are more likely than not to win." The latest findings have led to heightened concerns about the possible door midterm elections could reopen for former President Donald Trump.

Reed Galen, the co-founder of The Lincoln Project, offered his opinion of what election-denier victories could mean for the former president.

Galen said, "Election deniers will destroy confidence in our democratic institutions because they don't care about the truth and are uninterested in governing."

"Their only purpose is to obtain power so they can reinstate Donald Trump as President in 2024 regardless of the outcome of the vote. If they take office, they will throw the idea of free and fair elections out the window to get the results they want."

Gummer Ramer, who is affiliated with the Defend Democracy Together campaign, echoed similar sentiments. "Across the country, at all levels of government, election-denying candidates easily made their way through the primary," he said. "This is an indictment of the modern-day GOP."

"To win a Republican primary, you have to lie and promote conspiracy theories about the 2020 election," Ramer continued. "This constant sowing of distrust in election results is absolutely terrible for our democracy."

