Syrian Air Defense Repels Attacks on Damascus

"Syria's anti-aircraft defense systems are repelling an enemy attack in the sky over Damascus and its vicinity," the media outlet said.

The network added that explosions could be heard in the Syrian capital.

In turn, the state news agency SANA affirmed that these were Israeli attacks.

Later, the Al Ikhbariya channel confirmed this information by citing a military source.

"The anti-aircraft defense systems repelled the Israeli attack and intercepted a large number of the missiles launched. Only material damage was recorded," it reported.
 

