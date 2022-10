Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 09:25 Hits: 5

Hu Jintao, who was succeeded by the current president Xi Jinping, appeared unwilling to leave the stage at the Communist Party Congress.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-s-frail-ex-president-hu-jintao-removed-from-communist-party-congress/a-63524999?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf