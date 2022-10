Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 09:36 Hits: 5

An aircraft with passengers from Germany has disappeared off the coast of Costa Rica. The private flight, reportedly carrying German fitness entrepreneur Rainer Schaller, had departed from Mexico.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/plane-carrying-5-germans-disappears-off-costa-rica/a-63525312?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf