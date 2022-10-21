The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

London Mayor Sadiq Khan: World’s municipal leaders plan to create 50 million ‘green good jobs’

London Mayor Sadiq Khan: World’s municipal leaders plan to create 50 million ‘green good jobs’ FRANCE 24’s Marc Perelman interviewed London Mayor Sadiq Khan in Buenos Aires, where he is chairing the C40 World Mayors Summit. The conference is focused on finding concrete, local solutions for the fight against climate change. The London mayor said he aims to keep alive the 2015 Paris agreement target of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5° Celsius.

