Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 08:32 Hits: 5

Critical infrastructure across Ukraine was pounded again on Saturday, with several regions reporting strikes on energy facilities while missiles were shot down in others. Follow FRANCE 24's liveblog for all the latest updates. All times are Paris time (GMT+2).

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/europe/20221022-live-european-countries-urge-un-inquiry-into-iranian-drones-in-ukraine