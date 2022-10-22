Zahedan's 'Bloody Friday': Reconstructing a massacre in Iran's Sistan-Baluchistan province

Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 08:58 Hits: 5

Iranian security forces opened fire after Friday prayers in the southeastern city of Zahedan on September 30, killing at least 66 people, in what is the bloodiest day of the country's recent wave of protests so far. People are calling the massacre Zahedan's "Bloody Friday" after tensions rose to a breaking point in the capital of Iran's poorest province. With help from eyewitnesses and videos shared online, we have pieced together what happened.

