Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 10:07 Hits: 5

MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - Sveta has no doubt about why the Ukrainian-held southern city of Mykolaiv, a ship-building centre that is home to a half a million people, has gone without fresh water for the past six months. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2022/10/22/how-water-has-been-weaponised-in-ukraine