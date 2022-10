Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 11:37 Hits: 1

To shore up struggling multilateral governance institutions, the United Nations has planned a “Summit of the Future” for 2024. For the event to succeed, it will need to produce a meaningful Declaration on Future Generations, a comprehensive Global Digital Compact, and a New Agenda for Peace.

