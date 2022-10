Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 08:32 Hits: 5

Following a newly installed government’s announcement of large, unfunded fiscal stimulus measures, the Bank of England had no choice but to intervene to stabilize financial markets. But in doing so, the BOE made errors and took shortcuts that should be avoided in the interest of preserving its policy credibility.

Read more https://www.project-syndicate.org/commentary/bank-of-england-gilt-purchases-necessary-but-mistakes-made-by-willem-h-buiter-and-anne-c-sibert-2022-10