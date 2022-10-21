Read: J6 committee officially issues damning subpoena to Trump — and gives him 2 weeks to comply

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 19:09 Hits: 1

The U.S. House Select Committee on the January 6 Attack has formally issued a damning subpoena to Donald Trump, the former president, specifically stating, “you personally orchestrated and oversaw a multi-part effort to overturn the 2020 presidential election and to obstruct the peaceful transition of power.”

Committee Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-MS) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-WY) signed the 10-page document that gives Trump two weeks to comply.

The Committee’s subpoena accuses Trump of (below are direct quotes):

Read the first page of the subpoena below and read the full document at this link.



Purposely and maliciously disseminating false allegations of fraud related to the 2020 presidential election in order to aid your effort to overturn the election and for purposes of soliciting contributions;Attempting to corrupt the Department of Justice, including by soliciting and enlisting Department officials to make false statements and aid your effort to overturn the presidential election;Without any evidentiary basis, illegally pressuring state officials and legislators to change the results of the election in their states;Orchestrating and overseeing an effort to obtain and transmit false electoral certificates to Congress and the National Archives;Despite knowing specifically that it was illegal, corruptly pressuring your own Vice President to unilaterally refuse to count electoral votes during Congress’s joint session on January 6th;Pressuring Members of Congress to object to valid slates of electors from several states;Filing false information, under oath, in federal court;Summoning tens of thousands of supporters to Washington and, knowing they were angry and some were armed, sending them to the Capitol;Sending a social media message to the nation at 2:24 p.m.-while knowing full well that the violent attack on the Capitol was occurring in which you incited further violence by publicly condemning your Vice President: andRefusing for hours to disband your rioting supporters by instructing them to leave the Capitol, while you watched the attack unfold on television.

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2022/10/j6-committee/