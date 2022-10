Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 13:00 Hits: 1

Fans have been recutting the film’s trailer to make its namesake robot do choreo to Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion. Chucky could never.

Read more https://www.wired.com/story/m3gan-meme-twitter-tiktok-beyonce-megan-thee-stallion/