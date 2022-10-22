The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

1.5 Billion Funding for Pakistan Hit by Floods

Category: World Hits: 5

1.5 Billion Funding for Pakistan Hit by Floods

In the midst of devastating floods, this assistance will provide social protection, promote food security and support employment for the Pakistani people.

RELATED:
Pakistan at Critical Moment of Recovery Following Floods: PM

Over 33 million people have been affected by the recent heavy monsoon rains, which have also caused extensive damage to infrastructure and agriculture. Pakistan was already facing a severe financial crisis before the impact of the rains in mid-June.

According to an ADB statement, the loan "will help finance the government's $2.3 billion countercyclical development spending program designed to cushion the impacts of external shocks."

The country's countercyclical development spending package targets the poorest families "who are often disproportionately affected in times of crisis." 

Such assistance, "provided under ADB's Building Resilience with Active Countercyclical Expenditures (BRACE) program" is part of "a major response package to support Pakistan's people, livelihoods and infrastructure in the wake of the recent floods."

It will increase the number of families receiving cash transfers from 7.9 million to 9 million. At the same time, it will help increase the number of children enrolled in primary and secondary schools and improve the geographic coverage of health services and nutritional supplies.

ADB's Director of Public Management, Financial Sector and Trade, Tariq Niazi, said that close work is being done with the IMF so that "our support through policy dialogue, technical assistance and program lending is well coordinated and that we can ultimately help the government improve Pakistan's resilience to shocks."

Read more https://www.telesurenglish.net/news/1.5-Billion-Funding-for-Pakistan-Hit-by-Floods-20221021-0017.html

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version