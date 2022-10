Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 07:19 Hits: 5

After the Communist Party's Congress, Xi Jinping is expected to become China’s President for an unprecedented third term which will be announced during the legislative sessions in March.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/china-communist-party-congress-ends-xi-jinping-set-for-third-term/a-63524684?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf