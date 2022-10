Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 07:33 Hits: 5

The new deal allows the two countries' armies to train together, along with the sharing of more sensitive intelligence. China's increasing influence in the region has spurred the need for greater cooperation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/japan-australia-sign-security-pact-as-fears-of-china-s-rise-grow/a-63524673?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf