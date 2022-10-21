The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Trump subpoenaed in Capitol assault probe, ally Bannon gets jail sentence for refusing to testify

Trump subpoenaed in Capitol assault probe, ally Bannon gets jail sentence for refusing to testify Lawmakers probing the 2021 attack on the US Capitol subpoenaed former president Donald Trump Friday to testify on his involvement in the violence, in a major escalation of its sprawling inquiry. Trump's long-term ally Steve Bannon, meanwhile, was fined and sentenced to four months in prison for contempt of Congress over his refusal to testify on the matter.

