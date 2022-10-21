Were these Ukrainians staging a fake battle scene? Nope, it’s a music video

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 20:34 Hits: 1

Pro-Russian social media accounts have been widely circulating a video over the past few weeks that shows a man dressed as a Ukrainian soldier acting out a scene in front of a camera. These accounts have claimed this video is proof that people are staging scenes of the war in Ukraine. Turns out, however, the video was filmed during the shooting of a music video by a Ukrainian artist whose music represents the “pain of war”.

