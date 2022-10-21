The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva: ‘We are working on a possible international tribunal for Putin’s crimes’

Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva: ‘We are working on a possible international tribunal for Putin’s crimes’ Ukrainian member of parliament Maria Mezentseva is part of a working group, created by President Volodymyr Zelensky, tasked with campaigning for a special international tribunal to prosecute the crime of "aggression" in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She joins FRANCE 24 from Kharkiv, the Ukraine’s second largest city.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-interview/20221021-ukrainian-mp-maria-mezentseva-we-are-working-on-a-possible-international-tribunal-for-putin-s-crimes

