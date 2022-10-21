Ukrainian MP Maria Mezentseva: ‘We are working on a possible international tribunal for Putin’s crimes’

Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 20:53 Hits: 4

Ukrainian member of parliament Maria Mezentseva is part of a working group, created by President Volodymyr Zelensky, tasked with campaigning for a special international tribunal to prosecute the crime of "aggression" in Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. She joins FRANCE 24 from Kharkiv, the Ukraine’s second largest city.

