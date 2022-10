Category: World Published on Saturday, 22 October 2022 07:51 Hits: 5

PETALING JAYA: All Bersatu candidates in Kelantan will use the PAS logo for the 15th General Election (GE15), says Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/nation/2022/10/22/ge15-bersatu-candidates-in-kelantan-to-use-pas039-logo-says-muhyiddin