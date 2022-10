Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 20:48 Hits: 3

Liz Truss was forced to resign because her priorities were out of sync with what Britons wanted from their government. Now the public seems most concerned that the next leader restore a measure of maturity to No. 10.

