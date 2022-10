Category: World Published on Friday, 21 October 2022 12:55 Hits: 2

US President Joe Biden, who early in the war expressed concern that Putin had no exit strategy, appears to have no plan for managing any scenario that does not include Russia’s unconditional defeat. But such a defeat may not be possible – or even desirable.

